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21.11.2026 01:23:33
The S&P 500 Has More Than Tripled in 10 Years, Even After Its Latest Pullback. Here’s What $1,000 in VOO Could Have Become.
From the start of 2026 to its peak on Oct. 6, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), the measuring stick for how the U.S. equity market is performing, posted a price return of 14%. Since that all-time high, though, the benchmark has fallen about 10% (as of Nov. 19).
Investors might be worried about a few things. They could be more skeptical about all the artificial intelligence (AI) data center spending that's taking place. Elevated inflation and rising interest rates are stealing the show from a macro perspective. And we're past a midterm election cycle that saw the Democrats take control of Congress, introducing regulatory uncertainty.
Step back. Even after its recent pullback, the S&P 500 index has risen 229% in 10 years. Here's what a $1,000 investment made in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) a decade ago could have become today.
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