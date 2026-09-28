|
28.09.2026 22:45:01
The S&P 500 Has Only Grown Earnings This Fast Twice Before. History Says This Is What Happens Next
2026 is emerging as a banner year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). Not necessarily for the index's price growth, which is up 12.6% year-to-date, but because of its earnings growth.
Analysts now expect S&P 500 earnings per share to grow 24%-32% this year, paced by blockbuster growth from AI stocks and the Magnificent Seven, as the Magnificent Seven now makes up about a third of the index, and it doesn't include breakout stocks like Micron, which are posting EPS growth rates above 1,000%. Nvidia, for example, is expected to grow EPS by 95% this year, driven by soaring demand for its chips, which form the backbone of AI infrastructure. Amazon is on track to grow EPS by 79%, benefiting from a massive one-time equity gain on Anthropic, while also seeing its cloud business reaccelerate. Alphabet is similarly realizing a large gain from Anthropic and Space Exploration Technologies, and is expected to grow generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings by 90%.
It's rare for S&P 500 earnings to grow by 25% in a single year when it's not recovering from a recession or some kind of downturn. In fact, it's only happened two other times in the modern era. Let's take a look at what happened then and what it implies for the market today.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt über 7.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte nur knapp im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.