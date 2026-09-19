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19.09.2026 10:40:00
The S&P 500 Has Returned About 11% Annually Since 1958. Here's the ETF I'd Trust for the Next 30 Years.
In 1996, these were the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) largest holdings by market cap:
30 years later, all of these companies remain well-known names in the current economy. But it's fair to say that they don't at all resemble what the index looks like today. Microsoft is the only "Magnificent 7" stock still in the Top 10. Apple was in the midst of a corporate crisis until Steve Jobs eventually returned to the company. Nvidia, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Tesla weren't even publicly traded companies (or didn't exist) back then.
Economies evolve over time, sometimes significantly. When investing for the long term, you can try to pick stocks that will survive and thrive. Or you can buy an ETF that tracks the economy and provides broad exposure. That's why the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) is my choice for a core holding for a multidecade portfolio.
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