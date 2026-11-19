The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) just entered its fifth year of the current bull market that kicked off in 2022 when the Federal Reserve lowered rates just as the generative AI revolution was taking off.

But now, with the Fed raising rates again and investors worried about financing and regulations slowing the growth of AI, investors have been capitulating. The benchmark index has experienced significant volatility in November following the midterm elections, an inflation report that came in higher than expected, and Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia.

Investors point to a major warning sign that the S&P 500 has been flashing since May, suggesting stock prices could collapse. While long-term investors shouldn't ignore the warning sign, understanding the current context is important.

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