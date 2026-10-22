The S&P 500 Is Just Shy of a Record With 10 Weeks Left in the Year. Here's What History Says Could Happen Next.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,757.17 on Oct. 21. This put the index around 0.8% under its record close of 7,818.93 on Oct. 6, which was its 28th record close in 2026 and its first since August.

With around 10 weeks left in the year, then, it needs just a slight rise to post another one. The index is already up about 13% in 2026 as of this writing. And that's even after the Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark rate in September for the first time in over three years.

I wanted to learn how often a setup like this has turned into a new high before the calendar flipped. I went back through the index's daily closes to 1928 and picked out every year it stood within 1% of a record on Oct. 21. There were 16 of them, and the result was more lopsided than I thought.

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