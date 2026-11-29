The S&P 500 closed 11.6% below its Oct. 6 record on Nov. 20, which put it in a correction, a drop of at least 10%. It was the index's first correction since the spring of 2025, and if you own the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) or a similar S&P 500 index fund, you felt every bit of it. Stocks have since bounced back to within about 7% of the record, and history has usually rewarded patience after drops like this one.

Ryan Detrick of Carson Group studied every S&P 500 correction since 1950, according to CNBC. On average, the index gained 3.1% in the month after entering a correction, 12% over six months, and 14.7% over the next year. Those figures only covered corrections that didn't deepen into bear markets, defined as drops of 20% or more.

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