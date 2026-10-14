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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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14.10.2026 07:00:00

The S&P 500 Just Hit a Record High. Here's Why History Says It's Still a Smart Time to Invest.

Since 2001, throughout my adult life, I've never seen a stock market this strong. These have been excellent times for investors. In the past 10 years, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has delivered average annual returns of 15.3%. That means if you invested $10,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) 10 years ago, today that investment would be worth about $41,523.

So why are so many investors feeling nervous? The S&P 500 recently reached a new record high on Oct. 6, with an intraday trading level of 7,844.52. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down just slightly from that record high.

All-time highs in the stock market might sound like good news, but many investors see them as a bad sign of things to come. Will the stock market crash after all-time highs? The good times can't keep going forever, right?

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