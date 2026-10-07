The S&P 500 Just Reached a New Record. Here’s What History Says About Buying Stocks Now.

The S&P 500 has been through ups and downs this year, slipping on occasion amid worries about the economy, turmoil in Iran, and spending on artificial intelligence (AI). But overall, the famous benchmark has maintained its bull-market strength, extending its three-year 78% gain. In fact, the S&P 500, heading for an increase of 14% in 2026, just reached a new record high this week.

Against this backdrop, investors may either be excited about investing and getting in on this momentum or be hesitant to buy stocks with the idea that the market may have reached its peak and declines could follow. These two sentiments might even be among the forces pushing the index to gains one day and declines the next.

So, should you really invest during such an environment? Let's consider what history says about buying stocks now.

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