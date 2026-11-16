The S&P 500 Looks Cheaper Than It Has in Over 3 Years, but There’s a Catch

Despite some bumps in the road, the last three years have been fantastic for stock investors. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) index is up about 80% since the start of November 2023, fueled by the big tech stocks at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Despite the surge in stock prices, the index looks just as cheap by one measure as it was over three years ago.

The S&P 500 saw its forward P/E ratio fall to 17.7 in the postmidterm rout on Nov. 5. That now sits well below the five- and 10-year average forward P/E ratios for the index (19.8 and 19.1, respectively), and it's the lowest level the metric has reached since Nov. 1, 2023, according to data and analytics company FactSet.

Stocks have recovered a bit from the recent sell-off, and their valuations remain relatively attractive compared to where they've traded in recent years. Before investors expect another 80% climb in stock prices over the next three years, though, there's a big catch they should be aware of.

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