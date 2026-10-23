|
23.10.2026 10:02:02
The S&P 500 May Depend on the Fortunes of These 3 Companies Right Now. Here’s the Good News and the Bad News for Investors.
The S&P 500 has always been an index offering a clear picture of the companies driving the U.S. economy, and in its earlier days, energy and manufacturing companies found themselves at the top. But this picture rapidly changed over the past decade as technology players gained momentum in earnings growth and stock performance.
A company's position leading the famous index depends on its market capitalization, and it also must be primarily owned by the public, rather than by founders, for example. Today, this puts three tech giants in the top spot -- and they are followed by several other tech powerhouses. In fact, we only start seeing companies from other industries around the 10th position. At this point, companies including Eli Lilly, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart broaden the index's exposure into other industries.
Considering all of this, the S&P 500 may depend on the fortunes of the following three companies right now. Let's consider the good news and the bad news for investors.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.