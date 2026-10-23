The S&P 500 May Depend on the Fortunes of These 3 Companies Right Now. Here’s the Good News and the Bad News for Investors.

The S&P 500 has always been an index offering a clear picture of the companies driving the U.S. economy, and in its earlier days, energy and manufacturing companies found themselves at the top. But this picture rapidly changed over the past decade as technology players gained momentum in earnings growth and stock performance.

A company's position leading the famous index depends on its market capitalization, and it also must be primarily owned by the public, rather than by founders, for example. Today, this puts three tech giants in the top spot -- and they are followed by several other tech powerhouses. In fact, we only start seeing companies from other industries around the 10th position. At this point, companies including Eli Lilly, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart broaden the index's exposure into other industries.

Considering all of this, the S&P 500 may depend on the fortunes of the following three companies right now. Let's consider the good news and the bad news for investors.

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