The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is an index of 500 American companies from 11 different sectors of the economy. But thanks to an astronomical rise in the value of the companies driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, the technology sector alone recently made up a historic 40% of the index's entire value.

As a result, the S&P became especially vulnerable to any potential turbulence in the AI industry, and there is an abundance of that right now. On Nov. 12, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) founder Jensen Huang stepped down after a slew of extramarital affairs came to light, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the company's future semiconductor sales and its ballooning portfolio of investments in other AI enterprises.

It triggered a broad sell-off across the tech sector, which saw the S&P 500 close 12% below its all-time high last Friday, placing it firmly in correction territory. But that isn't the only problem roiling the market, because investors are also bracing for further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which could pressure future returns even further.

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