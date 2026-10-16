The S&P 500 Went More Than 50 Trading Days Without a 1% Drop. That Streak Just Ended. What's Next?

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had been unusually calm until this week. Through the close on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the index had gone 53 straight trading days without a daily drop of 1% or more. The last one was on July 29, when it lost around 1.5%. Then on Wednesday, it fell about 1.1% to around 7,719, ending the streak.

That's a big shift from earlier this year, when the index posted 18 of those 1% down days from January through July 29, by my count. And it's gained through the quiet stretch, closing at around 7,805 on Tuesday, a little under its record close of about 7,819 on Oct. 6.

A quiet stretch that ends near a record can make investors nervous. But the index has seen dozens of runs like this one since 1950, and its record after them arguably looks a lot like its record after any other day.

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