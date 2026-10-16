|
16.10.2026 03:43:01
The S&P 500 Went More Than 50 Trading Days Without a 1% Drop. That Streak Just Ended. What's Next?
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had been unusually calm until this week. Through the close on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the index had gone 53 straight trading days without a daily drop of 1% or more. The last one was on July 29, when it lost around 1.5%. Then on Wednesday, it fell about 1.1% to around 7,719, ending the streak.
That's a big shift from earlier this year, when the index posted 18 of those 1% down days from January through July 29, by my count. And it's gained through the quiet stretch, closing at around 7,805 on Tuesday, a little under its record close of about 7,819 on Oct. 6.
A quiet stretch that ends near a record can make investors nervous. But the index has seen dozens of runs like this one since 1950, and its record after them arguably looks a lot like its record after any other day.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.