28.07.2022 09:00:40
The 'sadmin' after my mother’s death was hard enough - then I encountered Vodafone | George Monbiot
After months of calls, hostility, and a referral to a debt collectors, the phone company cancelled my late mother’s contract. I will not watch this happen to othersIt’s sometimes called “sadmin”: tying up the affairs of someone who has passed away. There’s a lot to do, though some aspects have become easier – you can notify most branches of government through an online form called Tell Us Once. But some private interests are less helpful.My mother died in early March. My father is confused and very frail, so my sister and my dad’s carer and I handled the sadmin. Most of it went smoothly: in many cases cancelling my mother’s accounts was quick and straightforward. That was until we ran into Vodafone. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
