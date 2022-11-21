|
21.11.2022 11:52:00
The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now
The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We've seen the old adage play out in the stock market this year. Some of the worst-performing stocks are tech giants.In particular, most of the so-called FAANG stocks (which isn't really the best acronym anymore) have plunged much more than the S&P 500. Some of these high-profile stocks appear to be in stronger positions than others after their steep declines. Here are the safest and the riskiest FAANG stocks to buy right now.There's a good argument to be made that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks as the safest among the FAANG stocks. After all, it's the only member of the group that's outperforming the S&P 500 this year -- albeit by only a tiny margin.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!