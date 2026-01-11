NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.01.2026 02:30:00
The "Safest" Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Invest $50,000 In Right Now
At this writing, there are 11 public companies with market capitalizations north of $1 trillion. Perhaps unsurprisingly, nine of these companies operate in the technology industry -- which has been going through a renaissance over the last few years, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.Digging a little deeper, three members of the trillion-dollar club are semiconductor stocks: Nvidia, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). By now, it's obvious that chips are a core pillar supporting the greater AI foundation. But among these trillion-dollar chip leaders, which one is the "safest"?In my eyes, Taiwan Semiconductor takes the cake. Let's delve into what makes TSMC such a unique opportunity and explore why now is an ideal time to consider a position in the semiconductor giant, if you haven't already.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!