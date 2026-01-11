NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

11.01.2026 02:30:00

The "Safest" Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Invest $50,000 In Right Now

At this writing, there are 11 public companies with market capitalizations north of $1 trillion. Perhaps unsurprisingly, nine of these companies operate in the technology industry -- which has been going through a renaissance over the last few years, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.Digging a little deeper, three members of the trillion-dollar club are semiconductor stocks: Nvidia, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). By now, it's obvious that chips are a core pillar supporting the greater AI foundation. But among these trillion-dollar chip leaders, which one is the "safest"?In my eyes, Taiwan Semiconductor takes the cake. Let's delve into what makes TSMC such a unique opportunity and explore why now is an ideal time to consider a position in the semiconductor giant, if you haven't already.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
