Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
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02.08.2026 16:45:00
The Salesforce Dip Is a Buying Opportunity
Fears of artificial intelligence replacing SaaS companies were the major factor that caused Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) to decline by 25% this year. However, more people are realizing that the drop was unwarranted. Shares are up by almost 20% over the past month, and real fundamental growth is driving the rally.Image source: Getty Images.One of the big shocks for SaaSpocolypse advocates is that Salesforce and other software companies are actually gaining market share thanks to AI. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told investors that agentic AI is "the biggest growth opportunity for our customers" while discussing fiscal 2027 first-quarter results. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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