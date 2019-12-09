The SAQ enjoys an excellent second quarter

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - At the end of its second quarter, the SAQ reported sales growth of $59.3 million, a notable 7.9% increase over the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. As a result, net earnings rose 10.6% to end the quarter at $297.3 million, remitted in its entirety to the Quebec government to the benefit of all Quebecers.

Net earnings $297.3 million +10.6% Sales $807.2 million +7.9% Gross margin $412.3 million +8.1% Ratio of net expenses to

sales 14.2%

Increased sales in the store and specialized centre network (permit holders, agency stores and other customers)

Dollar sales in the network totalled $730.8 million , a $61.1 million or 9.1% increase.

, a or 9.1% increase. Volume sales rose 6.5% to 42.7 million litres.

Sales in the wholesale grocer network

Dollar sales in the network fell 2.3% to end the quarter at $76.4 million .

. The corresponding volume sales dropped 1.1% to 9 million litres.

Improvement in the ratio of net expenses to sales

The SAQ continued its optimization efforts in the second quarter of its 2019-2020 fiscal year, lowering the ratio of net expenses to sales to 14.2% versus 15% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018-2019.

Average shopping cart

Store customers' average shopping cart rose to $49.05, compared with $48.27 in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The average sales price per litre was $18.73 as opposed to $18.34 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018-2019.

The Quarterly Report Q2 2019-2020 is now available (in French only) on SAQ.com.

News

The SAQ wins first place on the Léger WOW index

Léger has unveiled, as part of its WOW study, the list of the best in-store retailers in Quebec and the best online retailers in Canada on November 5th. The SAQ was awarded the first position for best in-store experience" out of a total of 200 retailers after coming in second place in 2018.

New taste tags for gin

It was with pride that the SAQ carried more than 650 Quebec products last year. Quebec gins in particular had a banner year with growth of 47.6%. In response to the rising popularity of these products, the SAQ added eight new taste tags exclusively for gin. The idea is to help consumers make more informed choices and feel more confident in exploring new products in this booming category. The eight taste tags are: Juniper, Citrus, Herbal vegetal, Fruity, Floral, Spicy, Forest plant boreal and Woody smoky.

The Grande dégustation de Montréal

From October 31 to November 2, the SAQ had the pleasure of presenting the Grande dégustation de Montréal in partnership with A3 Québec. This annual event provides an opportunity for Quebecers to meet and share their enthusiasm with nearly 200 winemakers, distillers and brewers from around the globe. The SAQ also took advantage of the occasion to showcase the know-how of local artisans at its Origine Québec booth.

