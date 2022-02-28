The Satanic Temple's Good Works Campaign: Concluding Massive Donation Drives Over Holiday Season

SALEM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the Satanic winter holiday Sol Invictus, and in the spirit of giving, The Satanic Temple's congregations in Austin, Texas and Utah have launched their Good Works Campaign clothing donation drives in December 2021. Charitable giving is a significant part of Satanists' philosophy as described in their First Tenet, which states: "One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason."

The Sole Invictus Sock Drive in Utah started operating at the beginning of December and ran until the end of 2021, raising over 2200 pairs of socks in total. The Utah congregation partnered with South Valley Services for the drive, which was specially created for victims of domestic violence and families affected by it. The Austin Warm Clothing Drive was functioning in partnership with Front Steps to benefit unhoused community members in Austin, and ran from December 15th to the end of January 2022. Over the month and half, the congregation raised 677 pairs of socks, 214 hand warmers, 20 scarves, 17 pairs of gloves, 18 beanies, 10 blankets, and a variety of miscellaneous clothing.

"I find it informative that the very first Tenet deals with compassion and empathy towards all creatures", noted Chris Turvey, the Director of the Good Works Campaign. "I applaud all the congregations who engage with their community to help end undue suffering, and a big thank you to Austin and Utah for really stepping up and delivering a massive amount of goods."

Both drives are a part of The Satanic Temple's Good Works Campaign, which strives to support the communities of TST congregations through various donation drives and community services efforts, including trash pickups, menstrual product donations, and food drives.

About The Satanic Temple

The Satanic Temple, which is a subject of the critically-acclaimed documentary, Hail Satan?, and the academic analysis of modern Satanism, Speak of the Devil, confronts religious discrimination to secure the separation of church, as well as state and defend the Constitutional rights of its members. In response to Oklahoma and Arkansas placing the Ten Commandments statue on Capitol grounds, TST offered its bronze Baphomet statue to stand alongside the Christian monuments. TST hosts the "After School Satan" club to counter the Evangelical "Good News Clubs" in public schools across the country to promote a plurality of religious viewpoints. The mission of The Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits for individual will. For more information about The Satanic Temple, visit https://thesatanictemple.com/ .

