The SAVE Program Just Opened for Student Loan Borrowers. Here Is Exactly Who Qualifies.

The U.S. Department of Education recently launched the Savings on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, the newest income-driven repayment program available to federal student loan borrowers. It is designed to lower payments, simplify student loan repayment, and more.In a nutshell, the SAVE Plan is the most beneficial income-driven repayment (IDR) plan to date, and most federal student loan borrowers could benefit from it. Here 's a look at what the program does, who qualifies for it, and how to enroll and take advantage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel