The Scariest Nvidia Statistic That Virtually No One Is Talking About

For the past three decades, Wall Street and investors have been on a never-ending quest to locate the next big investment trend. Some of these trends have completely changed the growth trajectory of the U.S. economy, such as the advent of the internet. For the time being, no innovation is captivating the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like artificial intelligence (AI).Broadly speaking, AI involves the use of software and systems to handle tasks that would normally fall to humans. What makes AI so intriguing is machine learning, which is what allows software and systems to grow smarter over time, which can translate into higher proficiency at assigned tasks, or perhaps the learning of new tasks.The reason AI stocks have skyrocketed is because the technology (in theory) has applications across virtually every sector and industry. It's what compelled the analysts at PwC to predict that AI will add close to $16 trillion to global gross domestic product by 2030.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel