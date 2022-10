The Scariest Part of Meta Platforms' Q3 Isn't the Earnings Miss. It's This.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) whiffed on its third-quarter results last week, sending the stock sharply lower on Thursday. Specifically, a 4% year-over-year decrease in net revenue was paired with a 46% decline in operating income. The development of its metaverse is proving very, very expensive, and spending on the project isn't abating anytime soon.But that news isn't the piece of last quarter's report that should bug current and prospective Meta shareholders the most. Indeed, not even slumping per-user revenue and slowing user growth is an overwhelming worry just yet.Rather, the biggest red flag quietly waving within its third-quarter numbers is how little Meta has to show for a marked increase in its selling and marketing spending. Consumers and advertisers alike just aren't responding like they used to.