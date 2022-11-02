02.11.2022 12:43:36

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$220.1 million, or -$3.97 per share. This compares with -$47.8 million, or -$0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$113.3 million or -$2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.1% to $493.6 million from $737.8 million last year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$220.1 Mln. vs. -$47.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$3.97 vs. -$0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $493.6 Mln vs. $737.8 Mln last year.

