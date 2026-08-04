The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Aktie
WKN: 883369 / ISIN: US8101861065
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04.08.2026 13:51:30
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Outlines Mid-Range Financial Targets For Next 3 Years
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) announced its mid-range financial targets for fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2029, expecting to drive sustainable mid- and long-term value for the company and shareholders.
The company's mid-range growth algorithm for fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2029 is in line with its SMG 2.0 growth strategy. It includes average annual total company net sales growth of 2-4 percent, adjusted EPS growth of 5-8 percent, and adjusted growth margin improvement of 50 to 100 basis points.
Last month, the company raised its adjusted net income per share from continuing operations to $4.30 to $4.45 and reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA of mid single-digit growth.
In the pre-market hours, SMG is trading at $69.40, up 1.79 percent on the NYSE.
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