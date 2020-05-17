The SeaCare Difference - SeaCare, Inc.'s Proprietary Process Produces the Highest Levels of Frondoside A in a Sea Cucumber Supplement

NORTH PORT, Fla., May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sea Cucumber-derived triterpenoid glycoside Frondoside A, which has been extensively researched for its immuno-modulatory, anti-fungal, anti-tumor, and other beneficial properties is extracted from the Sea Cucumber in a proprietary process to give SeaCare Dietary Supplement a highly potent dose of the active ingredient.

You've heard it time and time again: "You get what you pay for." It is usually in reference to something cheap not living up the unrealistic expectations of similar – but superior – products. This thought transcends markets, and it almost always comes down to one thing: quality. SeaCare has always believed that quality is the most important aspect of any product, and because of this has perfected their proprietary process to produce the highest level of Frondoside A of any Sea Cucumber Supplement.

For decades researchers across the world have been isolating Frondoside A and other Sea Cucumber-derived glycosylated triterpenoids to study their benefits. Frondoside A has consistently shown to be the most beneficial of all the enzymes, which is why it has been the focus of the vast majority of Sea Cucumber research. According to a recent study by Mar Drugs published in 2018, the anti-cancer effects of Frondoside A reported that "Frondoside A has a broad spectrum of anti-cancer effects, including induction of cellular apoptosis, inhibition of cancer cell growth, migration, invasion, formation of metastases, and angiogenesis." (Mar Drugs, 2018)

Many Sea Cucumber supplement manufacturers are aware of the benefits these creatures hold and with good intent to provide the public with a source of the enzymes put the Sea Cucumber into pill form. However, the process in which the majority of these pills are produced isn't conducive to preserving the inherent nutritional value of the animal, nor does it give the consumer more than a nominal dose of Frondoside A. Their process involves simply dehydrating the animal and putting it into a pill – body and all – which doesn't have any beneficial properties, especially after being dehydrated.

SeaCare's proprietary process includes extracting the enzymes from the Sea Cucumber in a highly scientific and exact process that exponentially increases the amount of Frondoside A and the other glycosylated triterpenoids in the Sea Cucumber Supplement.

SeaCare has spent decades perfecting the process to produce their Sea Cucumber Supplement which also includes extracts from Sea Urchins and Marine Grasses. Each of these ingredients is processed to pull extractions of the active agents so that each dose of SeaCare only contains elements that are beneficial to the body – and never contains fillers.

Consumers have choices when it comes to what they put in their bodies – and this is obviously a great and necessary thing. But the consumers must keep the old saying in mind that you get what you pay for. Inexpensive Sea Cucumber Supplements are inexpensive for a reason – they simply don't contain enough of the active ingredients in each dose. SeaCare is a high-end supplement on the other end of the spectrum. Each dose is packed full of Frondoside A and all of the other important beneficial enzymes from the Sea Cucumbers, Sea Urchins and Marine Grasses.

When choosing your supplements, do your research. Not all supplements are created equal.

http://www.seacareinc.com

SeaCare, Inc. is proudly the official supplier of SeaCare for the United States, Canada, Central and South America. SeaCare is a natural immune booster made from a blend of extracts from Sea Cucumber, Sea Urchin and Marine Grasses that clinically improves one's quality of life through an enhanced immune system and increased energy.

SeaCare Ingredients: Sea Cucumber, Sea Urchin, Sargassum (Marine Grass), Water.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Katie at 800-875-5598, visit http://www.seacareinc.com or email katie@seacareinc.com.

SOURCE SeaCare, Inc.