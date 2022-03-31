|
31.03.2022 01:00:28
The SEC Drafts New Rules For Blank-Check Companies
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If 2021 marked the beginning of the so-called "techlash" (just ask the harried minds in Meta's legal and PR departments about now), then 2022 may mark the beginning of another turning of the public opinion tide: the "SPAC-lash."On Wednesday, the SEC proposed new rules for blank-check special acquisition companies, requiring disclosures of sponsors and potential conflicts of interest, as well as protections for investors against embellished business projections.Continue reading
