09.06.2022 03:00:12
The SEC Is Thinking About Shaking Up How Stocks are Traded, Brokers and Wholesalers are Not Happy
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The secret's out. After days of speculation, Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler confirmed Wednesday that the agency is exploring new rules that would upend stock market trading.The SEC is considering requiring brokerages to route stock purchases by individual investors, who fuelled the meme stock boom and bust cycle last year, into auctions. Supporters say it could increase competition in the market and fetch investors fairer prices, but brokers are worried billions in revenue -- and the freedom of individual traders -- are in jeopardy.Continue reading
