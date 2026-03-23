SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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23.03.2026 13:20:00
The SEC Just Classified 16 Cryptocurrencies as Digital Commodities. 3 of Them Could Double From Here.
For a decade, the crypto industry faced a difficult and often ambiguous regulatory environment. People simply couldn't tell with certainty whether the assets they were working with would be legally treated as securities, commodities, or something else entirely. That fog is now clearing.On March 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an interpretive guidance classifying 16 cryptocurrencies as "digital commodities" and establishing a taxonomy for most of the other assets in the sector. The list of assets includes Ethereum, (CRYPTO: ETH) Solana, (CRYPTO: SOL) XRP, (CRYPTO: XRP) Cardano, Chainlink, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin, among others. Three of those coins stand to gain the most here, so let's examine why this new framework could be the catalyst that sends each of them significantly higher.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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