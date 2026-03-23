SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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23.03.2026 06:30:00
The SEC Just Handed XRP a Massive Win. Here's Why $3 Is Back On the Table.
When the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple in 2020, alleging that XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) was an unregistered security, the coin's aspirations of being adopted by financial institutions were one step away from falling through a legal trapdoor. Even after the lawsuit was resolved in Ripple's favor in 2025, regulatory clarity remained incomplete. That changed on March 17, when the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) published a new regulatory plan classifying XRP as a "digital commodity" alongside most other leading cryptocurrencies. Now, XRP enjoys a place in a clean framework that its target users will feel comfortable engaging with. The coin is currently priced at $1.44, but $3 is now firmly back on the table. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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