Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
29.12.2025 06:00:00
The "Second Derivative" AI Stocks: 3 Companies That Could Thrive Beyond Chips in 2026
While semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks have powered the market for the last few years, 2026 could finally be the year that AI software stocks break out.Let's look at three AI software stocks to own in 2026.SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) made a name for itself as an AI voice company, but it's taking that leadership and transforming itself into a voice-led agentic AI company. Given the importance of AI agents understanding what you say and your intent, its voice technology could give it a strong edge in the space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
