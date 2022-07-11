|
11.07.2022 14:00:00
The Secret Ingredient in Stocks With Amazon-Like Growth Potential
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) meteoric rise will be studied in business schools across the globe for decades to come.There's obviously a number of factors that went into the company's success, like its customer-centric obsession, ability to scale its supply chain, and the genius founder, Jeff Bezos, at its helm.But there's one less-discussed attribute that is at the heart of Amazon's ascent, and it just might be a key indicator for predicting the next wave of generational companies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!