The Secret to Passive Income Is Hiding in This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

It's no secret that investing in real estate can be a great way to generate passive income. However, many investors don't know that certain real estate investments are better at producing passive income than others. The best properties for passive income are single-tenant properties secured by triple net leases (NNN). That lease structure requires that the tenant covers building insurance, real estate taxes, and maintenance expenses. As a result, the landlord collects very steady rental income.Anyone can invest in NNN real estate if they know where to look. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a leader in owning these properties. The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns over 15,000 properties across the U.S. and Europe, secured by net leases. That strategic focus has enabled Realty Income to live up to its name by paying an unstoppable dividend.