The Secret to SpaceX's $10 Million Starship, and How SpaceX Will Dominate Space for Years to Come

Elon Musk wants to revolutionize spaceflight -- and lower the cost of a space launch by nearly 99%.In 2010, SpaceX's founder and CEO took a first step toward this goal with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket. Priced at $61 million, Falcon 9 cost just 15% the price charged for the Delta IV Heavy rockets ($400 million) it competed with. And in 2018, ahead of the first launch of an improved "Block 5" Falcon 9, Musk promised to lower the cost to less than $5 million.Abracadabra, at $4 million and change, SpaceX would reduce the cost of space launch by 99%.