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Leading Holdings Group Aktie

Leading Holdings Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000

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23.05.2026 14:45:00

The Sectors Leading the Market Into the Final Days of May

So far, 2026 has been full of surprises.Practically every sector of the stock market has been dealing with its own particular (and unexpected) set of challenges. Consumer goods stocks have been grappling with rising inflation. Energy stocks have been affected by the war in Iran. Tech stocks have been grappling with how to handle AI. And investors are wondering if there are any safe havens anymore.Here's which sectors have been leading the market, and, more importantly, which one is gaining momentum as we head toward the final days of May.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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