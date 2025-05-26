The selection of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB KN Energies – a civil servant has been announced

On 26 May 2025, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania announced the ongoing selection procedure for the position of a state-delegated member of the Supervisory Board – civil servant in the public limited liability company KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company) until the expiry of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board – 20 October 2026.

The selection of a member of the Supervisory Board shall be carried out in accordance with the Description of Selection of Candidates for the Board of the State Enterprise or Municipal Enterprise and the Description of the Selection of Candidates for the Collegial Supervision or Management Body elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the State or Municipal Company, approved by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania Resolution No. 631 of 17 June 2015.

The announcement on the ongoing selection of an independent member of the Supervisory Board has been published on the website of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania The selection of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB "KN Energies" – a civil servant – Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and on the Company's website https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/the-selection-of-a-member-of-the-supervisory-board-of-kn-energies-is-announced/9431.





Jurgita Šilinskaite-Vensloviene, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, +370 46 391 772



