The Senior VP and Chair of INTEL China Visits TECNO Laptop at MWC 2023, Barcelona

LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior VP and Chair of INTEL China, Wang Rui, visited TECNO at the Mobile World Congress (Barcelona MWC) exhibition area. During her visit, Wang Rui was impressed with the TECNO MEGABOOK laptops. She spoke highly of MEGABOOK's innovative design and the user-friendly features of the software experience.

"As an enterprise that dares to push boundaries and innovate, TECNO has proven its ability to create and develop cutting-edge technology that enables users to connect with people from all over the world," said Wang Rui.

During her experience with the MEGABOOK S1 2023, Wang Rui was highly impressed by TECNO's OneLeap ecosystem and its seamless connection between the smartphone, PC and AIoT products. She praised TECNO's strong dedication to product development and self-research, noting that the multi-screen collaboration and file transfer features, as well as the interconnection experience with TECNO AIoT devices, were ahead of many other brands. She expressed her hope that TECNO would continue to develop products that provide better services to consumers, and that Intel would support the development of the TECNO MEGABOOK.

Ha Le, the Vice President of Transsion Holdings, also attended the meeting and expressed his pleasure at the continued cooperation between TECNO and Intel to create products that are loved by global consumers. Both parties agreed to consider product performance, user experiences, and solutions jointly in the future, with the goal of creating better experiences and fulfilling customer needs.

Overall, the meeting marked a new milestone in the cooperation between TECNO and Intel, with a shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional products to customers around the world. Wang Rui and Ha Le both expressed their enthusiasm for the future of the partnership, and their confidence that it will continue to yield exciting new developments in the technology industry.

About TECNO AIoT

Starting from 2019, TECNO announced to push for building a digital product ecology by launching its AIoT business strategy, aiming to revolutionize the digital lifestyle of target consumer and inspire them to build a better life. With years of consistent investment, efforts and accomplishments, TECNO is now evolving into an innovative technology brand from mobile services to a diverse AIoT offering. By 2022, TECNO AIoT has grown fast to expend from smart personal and smart accessories to smart business and smart home.

TECNO AIoT will keep expanding to enrich its product offering centered with smartphone and laptops while striving to enhance cross-device interconnections to deliver digital to every person, home and organization and help them to create a fully connected intelligent lifestyle.

