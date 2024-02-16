|
16.02.2024 11:27:49
'The Settlers' sheds light on genocide of Indigenous people in Chile
Nearly 150 years after the genocide of the Selk'nam people of Tierra del Fuego in Patagonia, a new film recounts the horrors of the mass murders that went nearly unnoticed by the rest of the world.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
