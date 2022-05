The Shareholders accepted all proposals of the Board of Directors and elected Katrin Wehr-Seiter to Meyer Burgers Board

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

At todays ordinary General Meeting in Thun, the shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.



Following a two-year interruption, the General Meeting was once again held in person at the KKThun Convention Center. In total, 1'054'628'433 registered shares were represented, which corresponds to approximately 39.5% of the share capital entered in the commercial register.



The General Meeting approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year. The 2021 remuneration report was also approved in a consultative vote.



The General Meeting approved the appropriation of the net result and granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the 2021 financial year.



Current Board of Directors members Franz Richter, Andreas R. Herzog, Mark Kerekes and Urs Schenker were re-elected by the General Meeting. Shareholders also elected Katrin Wehr-Seiter as an independent member of the Board of Directors. In a separate vote, Franz Richter was elected Chairman, and Andreas R. Herzog and Urs Schenker were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee.



The General Meeting approved a maximum total remuneration for the Board of Directors for the period 2022/2023 in the amount of CHF 955,000 as well as an increase in the maximum total remuneration for the Executive Board for financial year 2022 in the amount to CHF 3,500,000. Following the 2021 General Meeting, the Executive Board was expanded to include the position of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO).



Meyer Berger will need top people for the coming growth phase and the successful implementation of its strategic goals. The General Meeting followed the Board of Directors and approved the increase in the conditional capital for employee stock option plans in accordance with Art. 3b of the Articles of Incorporation to a maximum of CHF 6,287,870 by issuing a maximum of 125,757,400 registered shares to be paid in full with a nominal value of CHF 0.05, which corresponds to 4.7% of the current share capital.



