|
28.09.2022 13:00:00
The Shift to Crypto Gaming Is for Real
A few years ago, my family had several investments in the world of gaming. We owned shares of Apple, of course, the premier mobile platform for gaming (the most important platform there is right now). And we had a couple of investments on the software side, ActivisionBlizzard and Ubisoft. So when Christmas 2020 came around, I decided to ask for a Sony Playstation, two Ubisoft games, and an ActivisionBlizzard game. You know, for stock research.Okay, here's my confession: I never took them out of the box. That very nice hardware and software stayed under a table for a year, with the box unopened. Finally I gave it away. Why did I not even try to play my cool games on the Sony Playstation? Because I was having so much fun playing free games on my iPhone, and a free game on the blockchain called Splinterlands (CRYPTO: SPS). On my iPhone, I spend a lot of time playing this free game, I think it's from Korea, called "Galaxiga," which reminds me of the fun games of my youth. Sometimes I spend money to upgrade one of my four battleships so I can blow up those stupid aliens who keep attacking me. I also play "Clue" and "Jeopardy" and other games that do not hurt my brain or my wallet too much.Continue reading
