The Shift to Crypto Gaming Is for Real

A few years ago, my family had several investments in the world of gaming . We owned shares of Apple, of course, the premier mobile platform for gaming (the most important platform there is right now). And we had a couple of investments on the software side, ActivisionBlizzard and Ubisoft. So when Christmas 2020 came around, I decided to ask for a Sony Playstation, two Ubisoft games, and an ActivisionBlizzard game. You know, for stock research.Okay, here's my confession: I never took them out of the box. That very nice hardware and software stayed under a table for a year, with the box unopened. Finally I gave it away. Why did I not even try to play my cool games on the Sony Playstation? Because I was having so much fun playing free games on my iPhone, and a free game on the blockchain called Splinterlands (CRYPTO: SPS). On my iPhone, I spend a lot of time playing this free game, I think it's from Korea, called "Galaxiga," which reminds me of the fun games of my youth. Sometimes I spend money to upgrade one of my four battleships so I can blow up those stupid aliens who keep attacking me. I also play "Clue" and "Jeopardy" and other games that do not hurt my brain or my wallet too much.Continue reading