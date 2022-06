The Shopify Split Is Just Days Away, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been on edge for months, and investors haven't gotten a lot of respite in the downdraft that has taken major market benchmarks lower enough to trigger official bear markets. Yet at least on Tuesday, it appeared market participants were a bit more upbeat about the potential for the global economy to withstand inflation, higher interest rates, and other pressures. As of 7 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had risen 498 points to 30,367. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 69 points to 3,745, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had picked up 218 points to 11,515.Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is moving forward with a stock split in just over a week that has been in the works for a while now , and investors are hoping that the move will help the shares recover from a steep plunge from their recent highs. Meanwhile, though, many investors turned their attention for the first time to shares of a tiny Nasdaq -listed stock, which got some interest from a leading pharmaceutical giant.Shopify shareholders recently approved a 10-for-1 stock split. With the meeting vote having been the last obstacle before the company could move forward, the schedule that the e-commerce platform provider adopted was relatively quick.