|
17.07.2023 15:30:00
The Simple Reason Why Cava Group Won't Be the Next Chipotle
Restaurant stocks don't often captivate the market, but one recent initial public offering (IPO) is getting a lot of buzz. Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA), a fast-casual chain known for Mediterranean food, saw its shares pop in its June IPO and then surge again this past week after a chorus of analysts weighed in with buy ratings after the quiet period ended. Cava has inspired a number of comparisons to another hot restaurant stock, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), for its menu, business model, and even its financial numbers. Like Chipotle, Cava offers a menu of customizable ingredients, allowing patrons to mix and match proteins, vegetables, and dips, ordering a bowl or a rolled-up pita sandwich that looks like a burrito. Similar to Chipotle, all of Cava's restaurants are company-owned, a rarity in the fast-food industry as neither one franchises nor licenses its restaurants with the exception of one licensed Cava location. Even the aesthetics of Cava restaurants are reminiscent of Chipotle with an industrial minimalist look, and the restaurants are similarly sized at around 2,500 square feet on average.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,70
|0,00%
|CAVA Group Inc Registered Shs
|50,50
|-1,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notiert zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.