|
29.01.2024 10:45:00
The Single Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in 2024, According to Some Wall Street Analysts -- No, It's Not Nvidia
Several Wall Street analysts have selected Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a top pick in 2024, including Thomas Champion at Piper Sandler, Doug Anmuth at JPMorgan Chase, and Scott Devitt at Wedbush Securities. The reason for that optimism can be summarized in three points: improving profitability in retail, strong momentum in digital advertising, and a potential reacceleration in cloud services revenue driven by demand for artificial intelligence (AI).Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher highlighted that last point in a recent note to clients, speaking on the potential of Amazon Web Services (AWS): "As the leading provider of infrastructure-as-a-service and other cloud services, AWS is uniquely positioned in the burgeoning AI-as-a-service market, and the Anthropic partnership meaningfully strengthens AWS at a key time in the AI gold rush."That may surprise some investors given that Nvidia is viewed as the best AI stock in certain Wall Street circles. But the point is somewhat irrelevant because attempting to pick a single winner is a poor strategy. It would be more prudent to build a basket of AI stocks, and Amazon definitely deserves a place in such a basket. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein NVIDIA-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem NVIDIA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Börse New York: So steht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)