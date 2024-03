The Single Best "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street

The Magnificent Seven is a group of seven megacap companies collectively worth about $13 trillion, which is roughly equivalent to the combined value of the stock markets in Japan and China. To provide additional context, the Magnificent Seven account for about one-quarter of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and one-half of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) by weight.Detailed below are the median price targets set by Wall Street analysts for the Magnificent Seven.Alphabet: $165 per share (20% upside).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel