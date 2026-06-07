Hemp Aktie

Hemp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C2N2 / ISIN: US56782C1099

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07.06.2026 06:15:00

The Single Biggest Cannabis Catalyst in Years Is Rapidly Approaching: 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

A sea change is taking place for cannabis companies, one that will have an enormous benefit for the industry.In April, the Department of Justice (DOJ) rescheduled medical marijuana from a Schedule I drug, similar to heroin or LSD, to a Schedule III substance, such as anabolic steroids for prescribed medical use and some commonly prescribed medicines, such as codeine mixed with acetaminophen.The change means that medical marijuana will no longer be illegal at the federal level, and that change means that cannabis companies that sell medical marijuana will now be able to take standard business deductions, which they couldn't do previously under 280E of the Internal Revenue tax code.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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