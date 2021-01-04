|
04.01.2021 10:00:00
The six big risks for 2021 - Healix Risk Oracle report for 2021 identifies six key risks beyond the pandemic
LONDON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International risk management and assistance expert, Healix International, has identified six key areas of risk – besides the continued impact of COVID-19 – for global organisations in its 2021 Risk Oracle report.
As Chris Job MBE, Director, Risk Management Services, Healix International explains, it is vital for organisations with an international footprint to ensure that the myriad of risks beyond the coronavirus remain a focus. "2021 is likely to be as busy a year for challenging global events, some predictable and some unprecedented. Overlay this expectation with a new and as yet undefined normal and a global drive for economic growth, the need for robust organisational resilience plans is clear. The key now is to ensure consistent and reliable monitoring is combined with access to the most appropriate resources to ensure employee wellbeing remains the priority."
"With our deep-rooted, in-house medical and security expertise underpinned by modern technology, Healix offers a single-source comprehensive, compelling and powerful risk solution for 2021 and beyond."
The 2021 Healix International Risk Oracle Report, along with a global Security Risk Map, can be downloaded from https://info.healix.com/download-risk-forecasts-2021
About Healix International
Healix International is a global provider of travel risk management and international medical, security and travel assistance services. Working on behalf of multinationals, governments, NGOs and insurers they look after the welfare of expatriates, travellers, offshore workers and local nationals in every country of the world. Healix provide a comprehensive, integrated range of solutions to help safeguard the health and security of their clients' employees, providing a single point of contact to access the expertise and help they may need, wherever they are in the world, 24/7.
