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WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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09.07.2026 18:09:00
The Six-Figure Retirement Expense Many People Never See Coming
If you're a retirement planner, you've probably spent plenty of time working through key decisions -- when to start tapping your savings, what withdrawal rate to use, and when to sign up for Social Security. You may also be aware that healthcare tends to be one of the biggest expenses for seniors, and that you need funds set aside to cover Medicare premiums, coinsurance, and deductibles.But there's one major retirement expense that far too many people fail to plan for -- long-term care. An estimated 70% of people who live until age 65 end up needing some type of long-term care in their lifetime. If you think Medicare will pay for it, you're wrong. So it's important to have a solid plan to tackle this potentially enormous expense.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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