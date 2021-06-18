The Sixth Meeting of China-CEEC Business Council Opened: Rapid Testing Spurs Trade Recovery

NINGBO, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 2021, the Sixth Meeting of the China-CEEC Business Council was held in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. At the meeting, representatives of chambers of commerce and businesses from China and Central and Eastern European Countries said that trade recovery required the joint efforts of all parties in the face of continued spread of the Coronavirus across the globe. Ms. Li Xiang, Founder and CEO of Coyote Bioscience (Beijing) Co., Ltd-a representative of Chinese enterprises, said: "We are willing to use the rapid nucleic acid testing that gives result in 30min to help build back trade in the post-epidemic era. Rapid testing plays a crucial part in food testing, custom clearance for trade and traveling, and COVID-19 preparedness and response of global conference.

Gao Yan, CCPIT Chairperson; Zheng Shanjie, Governor of Zhejiang Province; Robert Tomanek, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Labor and Technology of Poland; László Balogh, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Hungary and other state leaders and representatives of the Business Council attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Gao Yan said that over the past year, the members of the China-CEEC Business Council have joined hands in fighting against COVID-19, helped companies to resume work and production and contributed our part to the recovery and development of the world economy. CCPIT is willing to strengthen cooperation with council members to bridge the trade and investment cooperation between enterprises.