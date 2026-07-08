ÅF AB Aktie
WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836
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08.07.2026 09:48:00
The SK Hynix Form F-1 Is Here. 3 Things Smart Investors Need to Know About Its $28 Billion U.S. IPO.
Over the past year, the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out has ignited unprecedented demand for high-performance memory (HBM). Hyperscalers and neoclouds need more than just GPUs to fill their data centers, because to power and train AI models, those processors need rapid access to massive amounts of data, and that data has to live somewhere.Against this backdrop, surging demand for DRAM and HBM products has propelled SK Hynix into the trillion-dollar club.As the company prepares to list American depositary shares on the Nasdaq on Friday, July 10, growth investors are focused on the company's capital plans, its competitive positioning, and the quality of backing the stock offering has attracted.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|ÅF AB
|9,70
|-2,22%
|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|1 315,00
|5,20%
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