Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
01.03.2026 17:15:00
The Sleeper Stock That Could Surge Before Wall Street Notices
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) makes the da Vinci surgical robot system. The company's products, including the parts and services that support its robots, have been in high demand for years. Wall Street has noticed, bidding the growth stock up and leaving it with a lofty price-to-earnings ratio of 64. Keep that valuation in mind as you consider this sleeper stock just beginning to enter the U.S. market with its Hugo surgical robotic system.The reason to look at Intuitive Surgical here is that it has installed over 11,100 da Vinci robots worldwide. But the sale of the robots is just the start, since roughly 75% of the company's revenue is derived from services and the sale of instruments and accessories. That's recurring revenue that creates an annuity-like income stream for this medical device maker.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!