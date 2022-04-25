The slowest two minutes in sports: Old Forester's Kentucky Turtle Derby returns

Partnership with DraftKings allows Turtle Derby fans to win cash on the race

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The slowest two minutes in sports – The Kentucky Turtle Derby presented by Old Forester Bourbon – returns this year on the first Saturday in May. And, for the first time, turtle fans can win cash on the race by guessing the winners, thanks to a partnership with DraftKings.

The turtles will "race," with the action shown in more than 10,000 bars and restaurants nationwide (via Atmosphere TV). In addition, the race will be streamed on YouTube and on the Big Board at Churchill Downs – a TV the size of three NBA basketball courts – for more than 150,000 at the track for the 148th running of The Kentucky Derby®.

Starting April 25 and until the race at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, fans nationwide can answer various questions about the turtles in the race. All those with correct answers will split a $5,000 pot. Visit DraftKings to play.

Eight turtles will make their way to the starting gate, with "Hiding in Plain Sight" the morning line favorite at 5-1. Longshots include "Out of the Bog" (50-1) and "Snappy and You Know It" ( 35-1).

In its third year, The Kentucky Turtle Derby was resurrected by Old Forester in 2020 when The Kentucky Derby was delayed due to the global pandemic. So, Old Forester decided to race turtles that year – and every year since.

Turtles raced in Louisville in 1945 during World War II – the only other time in history Derby ran on a date other than the first Saturday in May.

The Old Forester Mint Julep

Official drink of The Kentucky Turtle Derby

INGREDIENTS

2 oz. Old Forester 86 Proof

0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

8-10 mint leaves

3 mint sprigs for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

The Old Forester Mint Julep cocktail recipe is a traditional, from-scratch build of the south's most infamous warm-weather cocktail.

Pack mint julep cup with crushed ice. In a mixing glass, combine bourbon, syrup, and mint leaves. Lightly bruise mint leaves with a muddler, strain contents into julep cup. Garnish with 3 generous sprigs of mint.

*Make sure to slap mint. Make sure to insert a straw into the ice near mint.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

