The Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market is expected to grow by $ 162.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

The analyst has been monitoring the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 162.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart home water sensor and controller market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America, growth in construction and smart city projects in North America and increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes



The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Wi-Fi

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, growing collaborations among smart home technology providers and property insurers, and global economic slowdown in 2020 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

